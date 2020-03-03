Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Mae Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola Mae Hill Obituary
Lola Mae Hill

Monroe Township - Lola Mae Hill, 63, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, NJ.

A memorial service will take place on Friday March 6, 2020 from 6PM-8PM at the St Mary's Baptist Church, 193 Broadway Road, Cranbury Township, NJ and a viewing will take place on Saturday March 7, for 8:30AM - 10AM at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens 771 Somerset Street, Somerset NJ with a funeral to follow at 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -