Lore K. Kutsop
Bridgewater - Surviving are her sons Joseph (Arlene) and John Stephie. 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was born in Newark and formerly of Caldwell and scotchplains before moving to Bridgewater in 2012.
Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Clark, N.J. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery Westfield Arrangements by Bruce C. Van Arsdale F.H. Somerville to send condolences to the Family visit www.brucevanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020