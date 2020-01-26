Resources
More Obituaries for Lore Kutsop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lore K. Kutsop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lore K. Kutsop Obituary
Lore K. Kutsop

Bridgewater - Surviving are her sons Joseph (Arlene) and John Stephie. 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was born in Newark and formerly of Caldwell and scotchplains before moving to Bridgewater in 2012.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Clark, N.J. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery Westfield Arrangements by Bruce C. Van Arsdale F.H. Somerville to send condolences to the Family visit www.brucevanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -