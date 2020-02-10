|
Lorenzo E. Bergamasco
Monroe Twp formerly of North Brunswick - Surrounded by his family, Lorenzo Emilio Bergamasco passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from natural causes at University Medical Center of Princeton in Plainsboro. He was 93 years old.
Lorenzo was born in Castellavazzo, Italy to the late Alfredo and Alberta (Piucco) Bergamasco and first came to the United States in 1952 to train as a machine apprentice. During this training time, he met his beloved wife to be, Mary Lena Campigotto. They dated for only 6 months and married in April 1953. Lorenzo worked at Triangle Cable in New Brunswick, NJ as a machinist mechanic for many years. After Triangle Cable, Lorenzo then worked for Personal Products in Milltown, NJ for 15 years retiring in 1991.
Upon his retirement, Lorenzo took on a new and rewarding role as grandfather or "Nonno" as his grandchildren lovingly called him. He was babysitter, chauffeur, playmate and cook to list only a few of his important roles. Lorenzo was mostly a devoted husband and father who took care of his family with love and dedication. At family gatherings he would always say that nothing pleased him more than having his family together.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother Narciso Bergamasco. Surviving are Lorenzo's wife, Mary; his two children Robert Bergamasco and his wife Liz of Kendall Park and Rita Bender and her husband Brian of North Brunswick. He is also survived by his grandchildren who he loved so very much, Christopher and Andrew Bergamasco and Jacqueline and Elise Bender.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Thursday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3815-1942 or at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020