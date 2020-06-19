Loretta E. Pasko



Loretta Pasko was born in Dunellen, N.J. on March 9, 1920, to Wilhemina "Minnie" Cooper and John "Jack" Cooper. The Angels guided her to Heaven on June 15, 2020. Loretta was a lifelong resident of Dunellen and had recently celebrated her 100th birthday!



She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Joseph Pasko, Sr. (1978) and her beloved son, Joseph Pasko, Jr. (1971). She is survived by her loving children: Arlene Tomaro, Lois Hargreaves, Eleanor Runyan, and Andrew Pasko, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Loretta worked in her late sister Mary Eskesen's restaurant, The Bluebird, and also assisted with Mary's catering business. She was a member of St. John's parish and also belonged to the Dunellen Senior Citizens, Lady of Fatima and the Saturday Middlesex Senior Citizens groups. She often volunteered to help the homeless and those in need.



Loretta had a very caring and loving heart and she touched many people in her lifetime.



Her family and friends are left with many beautiful memories. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, visiting family and trips to A.C.



Loving care was given daily to Loretta by her daughter Lois, son Andy and especially by her Grandson, Joe Pasko.



In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the Dunellen Police, Fire or Rescue Squad or the Plainfield Humane Society, 75 Rock Avenue, Plainfield, NJ 07060.



Visitation and service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10 am - 11 am at Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. Private interment to follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park.









