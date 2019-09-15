Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Loretta Faith Salem Blecher


1945 - 2019
Loretta Faith Salem Blecher
Loretta Faith

Salem Blecher

Sun CIty, AZ - Loretta Faith Salem Blecher, of Sun City, AZ, a counselor and a teacher, passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born in North Plainfield, New Jersey. Loretta had two children; Scott & Steven, and two grandchildren; Dylan & Riley.

Loretta was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey and was a long time employee in the Washington School District in Phoenix, AZ. She is best remembered for her work with children who had Attention Deficit Disorder.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Immune Deficiency Foundation of Towson, Maryland at Primaryimmune.Org. / 800-296-4433.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 15, 2019
