Loretta Jean Gowen Bolinger
Loretta Jean Gowen Bolinger passed on surrounded by her family after a long illness.
Loretta was born in New Brunswick, NJ. She attended New Brunswick high school as well as business school.
Loretta worked in various occupations including regulatory compliance and hazardous materials response. She enjoyed time with family and friends, days on the beach and trips to the casino.
She was a member of the VFW ladies auxiliary and served as President for the South Brunswick, NJ chapter, American Legion auxiliary and a former member of the Milltown Fire Department ladies auxiliary.
She is survived by her Husband Capt. Donald Bolinger of Palmyra, PA; two brothers Jerry Gowen of Jamesburg, NJ and Richard Gowen of Rapid City, South Dakota; her daughter, Michelle Scesa of Palmyra, PA, her son Rick Pulyer and his fiancee Ann Marie Novakowski of Apex, NC, Donald's children Daniel Bolinger of Kettering, Oh, his son Blake Bolinger and his wife Christine of Bordentown, NJ his son Donald Bolinger and his wife Shannon of Newport News, VA and grandchildren Bryce Scesa of Palmyra, PA, Michael Scesa and his wife Kristina of Macungie, PA Celia, Cassie, Meridith and Elizabeth Bolinger of Bordentown, NJ and Harrison, Taylor and Julia Bolinger of Newport News, VA. and many grand dogs and cats.
She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Gowen, her daughter Denise Pulyer, Son in law Thomas Scesa and her ex-husband Richard Pulyer.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 at 7:30 PM. Viewing will be from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 9:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Loretta's memory may be made to New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, 132 Evergreen Road, Edison, NJ 08837. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
.