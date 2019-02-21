|
|
Loretta Panté
Edison - Loretta Panté, 71, of Edison passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at JFK Medical Center. Born in Newark to Domenic and Irene Melso, Loretta lived most of her life in Edison. Loretta worked a variety of jobs during the course of her lifetime but was predominantly involved in retail. She loved playing bingo, her cats, and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Loretta is predeceased by both her parents. Surviving is her son Joseph, his wife Michelle and her grandson Joey.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Saturday February 23, 2019 from 2-4 P.M. at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.
Cremation was private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019