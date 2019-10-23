|
|
Loretta V. Thomas
Jackson, NJ - Loretta V. Thomas (Hansen), 84 of Jackson, NJ died on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Born in Rocky Hill, NJ she lived in South Brunswick, NJ and North Carolina before coming to Jackson in 2006. She was a member of the American Legion Post 401 South Brunswick, Ladies Auxiliary and a parishioner of St Cecilia RC Church in Monmouth Junction, NJ. Loretta is survived by her loving husband Roger. Three children; Karen Stewart of Jamesburg, NJ, Colleen Thomas of Franklin Park, NJ and Dave Thomas of New Egypt, NJ. One grandson Jared. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Monday October 28, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals DeBow Chapel 150 West Veterans Hwy, Jackson, NJ. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday 10am at the Funeral Home with Burial to follow at the New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Donations may be made to holisticarehospice.org. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019