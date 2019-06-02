Services
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Lori Jeanne (McPherson) Exley


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lori Jeanne (McPherson) Exley Obituary
Lori Jeanne (McPherson) Exley

Somerset - Lori Jeanne (McPherson) Exley, 61, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019. She was born in Somerville, NJ, but was raised in Hillsborough, NJ, and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1975. She moved to Somerset, NJ, with her husband, Gif Exley, in 1988.

Lori was a very hard worker. She worked at Smithkline-Beecham, Catalent and most recently at her dream job, Celegene. Lori juggled her time between work and taking care of the house. She was most proud of her perfectly manicured lawn.

She had a love for animals and frequently donated to the local humane society. She also loved to go on vacation and her favorite destination was Hawaii. Lori was known for her humor. She could always make you laugh and was not afraid to speak her mind and "tell it, like it is".

Lori was extremely proud of her son, Kyle, as he currently serves in the United States Air Force and is stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, NV.

Lori will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Gif Exely and her son, Kyle. She will also be remembered by her sister, Lynn Rainey and her husband, Tom, her brother, Frank McPherson as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Jeanne McPherson and her in - laws, Paul and Donna Exley.

A funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, June 4th, at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ, 08844. Burial will follow at Neshanic Cemetery, Hillsborough, NJ. Visiting for relatives and friends will be from 2 - 4pm & 6 - 8pm on Monday, June 3rd, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lori's name may be made to your local humane society.
Published in Courier News on June 2, 2019
