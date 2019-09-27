|
Lorna Belle Michaelson
Somerset - Lorna Belle Michaelson (Weinstein) passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. Lorna grew up in New Brunswick, New Jersey and lived in Edison, New Jersey and Aventura, Florida before returning in her final years to Somerset, New Jersey.
Lorna was as funny as she was beautiful. She was beloved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Lorna was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, daughter Leslie Michaelson, granddaughter Rory Michaelson, and son-in-law Joe Brenman.
She is survived by her son Mark Michaelson and his wife Sara, her daughter Caren Lee Brenman, and her beloved grandchildren, Courtney Russomanno, David Michaelson, and Ryan Michaelson, as well as her loving Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Services are private under the direction of Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ, 08901. Donations can be made in Lorna's honor to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019