Lorraine A. Kick
South Plainfield - Lorraine Ann Kick, 92, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield. She was born on February 14, 1927 in Jersey City to Alphonse C. and Marie Hartman Erb. Lorraine resided there until 1964 when she and her husband moved to South Plainfield, where they became lifelong residents. She was a longtime member of the Church of the Sacred Heart, South Plainfield.
While working at the A&P grocery store in Jersey City, she met her future husband, Louis H. Kick. They were married on September 23, 1951and spent 63 happy years together. For a time in the 1970s, Lorraine worked at the Stop & Shop supermarket in her hometown. She then became a full-time homemaker, raising her three children. In her free time, she enjoyed going to Atlantic City to play the slot machines.
She was the wife of the late Louis H. Kick who died October 10, 2014. Her family includes her children, Alan L. Kick of South Plainfield, Geraldine A. Jacobs of Madison, Indiana, and David G. Kick and his wife, Diane of Emmaus, Pennsylvania; and her cherished granddaughter, Samantha M. Kick, whom she would make the trip to Emmaus to visit as often as she could.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A prayer service will be held following the visitation at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 1734 Clinton Avenue, South Plainfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Ave., 7th Fl., New York, NY 10001. To send condolences or to sign the guestbook, please visit mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News on May 20, 2019