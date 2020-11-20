1/
Lorraine A. Watson
South River - Lorraine A. Watson of South River passed away on November 16, 2020 at St. Peters Hospital. She was 88. She was the daughter of the late Edward Spenowski and Josephine Bogdzio.

Lorraine was born in Sayreville. She graduated from South River High School. After graduation, Lorraine worked at the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as a secretary. She later retired from the Area VII PRO in East Brunswick, NJ as an Administrative Assistant. After retirement, she volunteered her time at the front desk at Old Bridge Regional Hospital and at Corpus Christi School in South River. She was a parishioner at Corpus Christi Church in South River.

Lorraine loved horses and would ride them in her youth. She also loved to watch ice skating. Lorraine loved to travel and visited Hawaii, her favorite vacation spot, many times.

She will dearly be missed by her family and friends.

Lorraine is survived by her son Mark Empire and daughter Nancy Provell both of South River; her grandchild, Skylar Provell of Spotswood; her sisters, Anne Servon of Monroe Twp. and Joan Martin of Piscataway, and many nieces and nephews. Her former husband, Alfred Watson of Littleton, MA, passed away in 2018.

Funeral services are private. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Services under the direction of Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
