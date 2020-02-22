Services
Lorraine E. Mason Obituary
Lorraine E. Mason

Piscataway - Lorraine E. Mason, 71, of Piscataway, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Lorraine was a graduate of Snyder High School. After meeting her late husband Donald Mason Sr., they decided to grow their family.

A loving homemaker, who truly cherished her family, Lorraine took particular enjoyment the time she spent with her grandchildren.

In addition to her late husband Donald Sr., Lorraine is predeceased by her siblings, Ida Manning, Howard and Lawrence Clayton and is survived by her daughters, Kristy Mason of Piscataway, Nicole Policastro of Somerset and Robyn Santonastaso of Lawrence Harbor; her son, Donald Mason Jr., of Piscataway and her ten grandchildren, Tiffani, CJ, Anthony, Courtney, Alexis, Connor, Mason, Evan, Mollie, and Elijah.

At the request of the Mason family all services will be held privately. Online condolences may be offered at www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
