Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish- Our Lady of Hungary
Perth Amboy, NJ
View Map
Lorraine Estok Obituary
Lorraine Estok

Old Bridge - Lorraine Estok, age 84, of Old Bridge Twp passed away Tuesday morning the 30th day of July 2019 at her home and in the care of loved ones.

She lost her courageous and swift battle with cancer, took her well deserved angel wings, and flew to heaven to be greeted by those who have been waiting for her.

Lorraine was born in Hopelawn and was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy where she lived with her parents Steven and Claire (Toner) Trzoniec-Schultz, sister Claire Hurster and brother Martin Schultz all now departed.

While working as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone she met and fell in love with her late husband Louis "Swifty" Estok. Together they raised seven children: Eric Estok of Cranford, Lorraine Ferri of Point Pleasant, Donna Estok of Old Bridge, the late Kenneth Estok, the late Steven Estok, Kevin Estok of Holmdel and Melissa Armstrong of Staten Island NY.

Despite a full house, Lorraine's door was always open as she somehow never failed to find room in her heart to love and mentor the multitude of children that crossed her path. She was a hands-on member of the Shull School PTO, Cub Scout Leader and substitute teacher at Our Lady of Hungry School.

Lorraine took very good care of herself and tried always to look her best. She loved Rock 'n' Roll, classic movies, fashion, shopping and cosmetics. She was an iconic figure in her community where she managed The Wonder Store in downtown Perth Amboy and in retirement worked various positions at Pathmark to stay active. She takes thousands of friendships with her on her next journey.

Lorraine had the blessings of 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, daughter-in-laws Rosemary and Natercia and son-in-laws James, Rich and Scott who will all miss her dearly.

Until the very end, Lorraine maintained her zest for life, sense of humor, good looks and dignity as she passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord.

Funeral services will be held Monday 9:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:00 am mass in the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish- Our Lady of Hungary in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Fords. Visitation hours will be held Sunday from 1-4 pm and 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
