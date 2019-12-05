Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Lorraine Garvin

Lorraine Garvin Obituary
Lorraine Garvin

Lorraine Garvin, was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on February 25, 1945. She was one of 14 children and also a triplet with Clyde "Sonny", and Robert "Bobby" Garvin. Lorraine passed away on November 28, 2019 at her current home in Rockville, Maryland.

She is survived by her three children, Leah Robin Epps Arnold, Nalik (Roy) Aleem Epps, and Leslye Renee Epps Lopez; and by her former husband, C. Roy Epps, Jr.

Lorraine is predeceased by her mother, Elzannia Mae Mackey Garvin, father John Wesley Garvin Sr.; five brothers John Wesley Garvin Jr., Horace Greeley Garvin, George Garvin, Clyde (Sonny) Garvin, Robert Garvin, Lawrence Edward Garvin, one sister, Mary Josephine Garvin Brown, and one grandson, Esai Angel Lopez. She is survived by two brothers, William Bruce Garvin, Richard Paul Garvin, four sisters, Thelma Elizabeth Garvin Mitchell, Bernice Gertrude Garvin Richardson, Eva Mae Garvin Carmichael, Alberta Lee Garvin; and sisters-in-law Lila B. Garvin, Serena Garvin, Mary Brown, and Dorothy Spencer. Lorraine is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jose Antonio Lopez Jr., Clarence Roy Epps IV, Dominique Christine McNeil, Naomi Starr Arnold, Keziah Bree Arnold, Meshach Joseph Arnold, and Tania Jani Frazier; two great-grandchildren Elijah and Corey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 8 at Anderson Funeral Home, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, NJ
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
