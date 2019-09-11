Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
South River, NJ
Lorraine Gunia Obituary
Lorraine Gunia

St. Lucie, FL, Formerly of East Brunswick - Lorraine Gunia passed away at Tradition Hospital in St. Lucie, FL. She was 87.

Born in South River, she resided, for most of her life, in East Brunswick. She relocated to St. Lucie, FL, in 2004.

Prior to retiring in 1990, she was an Employee Relations Manager for Bristol Meyers Squibb, North Brunswick for 40 years.

Lorraine was a Eucharistic Minister at Corpus Christi R.C. Church in South River.

She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Gunia in 1936, and sister, Joan Gunia in 1954.

Surviving are her sister, Patricia Schorpp and her husband, Otto, of Palm City, FL; two nephews, Doug Schorpp and his wife, Liz, of East Brunswick, and Wayne Schorpp and his wife, Ruth, of East Brunswick, and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Kristen, Wayne, Michael, Cara & Matthew Schorpp.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 8:45 to 9:15 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Lorraine's honor, to of choice.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
