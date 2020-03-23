|
|
Lorraine Montemurro
North Plainfield - Lorraine Teresa Montemurro, 70, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ.
Mrs. Montemurro was born July 11, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York to the late William and Carmela Ambach. Lorraine was raised and lived in Brooklyn. She relocated to Weehawken and then to Somerset, NJ before settling in North Plainfield.
Lorraine proudly graduated from Kings County Nursing School and began working as a Registered Nurse at NYU Medical Center and then at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, when she relocated to NJ. She decided to change career paths to regulatory affairs and she successfully gained approval for many new medical devices for various companies. Lorraine loved reading for pleasure, enjoyed the beach, gardening and seeing her granddaughter dance. Lorraine was a wonderful cook and loved sharing her cooking with family and friends.
Mrs. Montemurro was preceded in death by her brother, William Ambach III.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Montemurro of North Plainfield; her daughter, Jennifer Montemurro; her son, Christopher Montemurro; her sister, Joann Urban and her husband, Robert Urban; her granddaughter, Ava Schweinsberg; her nieces, Megan Urban, Beth Vergara, Sabrina McBride, Jessica Porcaro and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or the American Association for Cancer Research.
All services will be private under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020