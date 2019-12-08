|
|
Lorraine "Lora" Mucisko
Port Reading - Lorraine "Lora" Mucisko ( nee Scavo ), 86 of Port Reading, formally of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy with her family by her side.
Lora was born in Taylor, Pennsylvania and came to Perth Amboy 66 years ago before moving to Port Reading many years ago. She lived in Port Reading. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, a founding member of the pierogi group, a member of St. John's Altar Society, Social Club and the Seniors Club, and a member of the Woodbridge Seniors.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, John Mucisko, who passed away in 2006; loving daughter of Louis and Anna ( nee Zuder ) Scavo; and dear sister of Louis P. Scavo.
Lora is survived by her beloved children: Lori and her husband, Peter Fenenic; Daniel and his wife, Deborah Mucisko; and Lynn and her husband, Scott James; dear sister of Ann Marie Lakatosh; adored grandmother of Cassandra Fenenic and her wife, Noelle; Andrea Fenenic; Gregory and his wife, Bethany Mucisko; and Zachary Mucisko; and cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
We begin to leave on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for the Divine Liturgy at 10 am at the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery. Visiting is on Tuesday from 4 ~ 8 pm with the Parastas service at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Lora, can be made to the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 141 Broad Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019