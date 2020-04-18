Services
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
732-251-2440
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Neves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Neves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Neves Obituary
Lorraine Neves

Spotswood - Lorraine Neves, 79, of Spotswood passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Old Bridge Township.

Lorraine was born and raised in Trenton and settled in Spotswood in 1971. During the Vietnam era, she served in the USO. Lorraine was a quite woman who enjoyed the simplicity of looking after her family.

Predeceased by her siblings, Robert and Jessica Bodnar, she is survived by her husband, John Neves, Sr. of Spotswood; her sons, Scot and his wife Denise, of North Brunswick and John, Jr. of Spotswood, and; her grandchildren, Corey and Travis.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Lorraine are private.

To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -