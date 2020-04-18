|
|
Lorraine Neves
Spotswood - Lorraine Neves, 79, of Spotswood passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Old Bridge Township.
Lorraine was born and raised in Trenton and settled in Spotswood in 1971. During the Vietnam era, she served in the USO. Lorraine was a quite woman who enjoyed the simplicity of looking after her family.
Predeceased by her siblings, Robert and Jessica Bodnar, she is survived by her husband, John Neves, Sr. of Spotswood; her sons, Scot and his wife Denise, of North Brunswick and John, Jr. of Spotswood, and; her grandchildren, Corey and Travis.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Lorraine are private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020