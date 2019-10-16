|
|
Lorraine Swenson
East Brunswick - Lorraine Swenson, age 81, of East Brunswick passed away, fighting to come home from Robert Wood Johnson, on October 15, 2019. Born in Perth Amboy, Lorriane grew up in Sayreville before moving to East Brunswick. Lorraine worked for Bell Tell and then K-Mart before her retirement. She was a member of the Knights of Immaculata as well as a communicant of Corpus Christi Church. Lorraine was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is preceded by her parents Raymond & Helen Zieminski as well as her brother Raymond Zieminski Jr. Surviving is her beloved children Al Swenson and Lorri Lynn & husband Jim Casella , as well as her adored grandchildren Lindsey, Jamie & Alexis, her brother Larry & wife Joyce Zieminski, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm at Corpus Christi Church in South River followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation can be made in Lorraine's name to Knights of Columbus Post 6336 in Jamesburg. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019