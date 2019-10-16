Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Swenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Swenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Swenson Obituary
Lorraine Swenson

East Brunswick - Lorraine Swenson, age 81, of East Brunswick passed away, fighting to come home from Robert Wood Johnson, on October 15, 2019. Born in Perth Amboy, Lorriane grew up in Sayreville before moving to East Brunswick. Lorraine worked for Bell Tell and then K-Mart before her retirement. She was a member of the Knights of Immaculata as well as a communicant of Corpus Christi Church. Lorraine was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is preceded by her parents Raymond & Helen Zieminski as well as her brother Raymond Zieminski Jr. Surviving is her beloved children Al Swenson and Lorri Lynn & husband Jim Casella , as well as her adored grandchildren Lindsey, Jamie & Alexis, her brother Larry & wife Joyce Zieminski, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm at Corpus Christi Church in South River followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation can be made in Lorraine's name to Knights of Columbus Post 6336 in Jamesburg. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.