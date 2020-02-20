Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
South Amboy, NJ
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
Louis A. Gemo

Louis A. Gemo Obituary
Louis A. Gemo

Edison - Louis A. Gemo, age 100, of Edison peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison. Born and raised in Bayonne, he later resided in Parlin where he lived for most of his life. He was a proud veteran of the US Army with whom he served during World War II. Louis was also a member of the Sayreville VFW Post 4699. He lived an amazing life and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at 9am at St. Mary's RC Church in South Amboy with burial to follow at 11:30am at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown.

Calling hours are private under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
