Louis A. Guarino
Colonia - Louis Guarino, 92, of Colonia, N.J. passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the V.A. Hospice Facility in Lyons, N.J. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rose Parrillo Guarino, daughters Marie (Carl Osterman), Carole (Michael Sheahan), Lois Guarino, and son, Dr. Paul Guarino. He leaves grandchildren Harrison Nathan, Frank Daniel Cierpial (Philippe Rougier), Mary (Paul Piro), and expected great-grandson Anthony. He also leaves a sister Jaye McConnell and a brother Dr. Lawrence Guarino and many nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his son, Daniel, his son-in law, Frank J. Cierpial, his brothers Carmen, Anthony, and Peter, and his sister Etta Giuffrida. Louis was a WWII Navy Veteran and a graduate of Newark College of Engineering as an Electrical Engineer. He worked for RCA Research Labs in Princeton, N.J.. The funeral is private. Donations can be made in his name to St. Jude's Research Hospital in Tennessee.
