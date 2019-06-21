Services
Mundy Funeral Home - Dunellen
142 Dunellen Ave
Dunellen, NJ 08812
(732) 968-2626
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mundy Funeral Home
142 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Mundy Funeral Home
142 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillside Cemetery
Scotch Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
Spring Hill, Florida - Louis A. Lessner, Sr., 73, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home in Spring Hill, FL.

He was born in Hoboken and had resided in Dunellen for 30 years before moving to Spring Hill, FL in 2001.

Louis was a truck driver and had worked with Teamsters Union, Local No. 617 in Union for 27 years before retiring in 2000.

He was a veteran of the US Navy and had served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post No. 10209 in Spring Hill, FL and the V.FW. Post No. 4412 in Hudson, FL. He served as a Junior Vice Commander of V.F.W. District No. 21 in Florida.

Louis was the husband of Linda M. Frede Lessner who died August 9, 2004.

His family includes two daughters, Christine L. Thompson and her husband Steven of Middleburg, FL, and Cassandra A. Lessner of Spring Hill, FL; two sons, Louis A. Lessner, Jr. of Hawthorne, NJ, and Jeffery M. Lessner and his wife Stephanie of Hawthorne; two sisters, Evelyn Stanton of Freehold, and Barbara Sacino of Hamburg; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit the family at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM.

The family will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 AM followed by the interment at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains at 12 PM. To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com
Published in Courier News on June 21, 2019
