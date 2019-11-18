|
|
Louis Bovino
Louis Bovino, known affectionately as Tootie, died on November 15, 2019 at the age of 91.
A born-again Christian, Tootie will be remembered for his personal ministry of distributing small plastic frogs to friends, acquaintances, and strangers. He impacted hundreds of people with a simple, but strong message: the letters FROG stand for Fully Rely on God. He was also an active volunteer in various church ministries over the years and hosted home group Bible studies with his wife, Phyllis.
Attending his first baseball game as a little boy, Tootie became a lifelong Yankee fan. Many a contented evening was spent watching his beloved team in their trademark pinstripes. After growing up in Princeton, New Jersey, he thoroughly enjoyed attending Princeton Tigers basketball games.
Tootie was a voracious reader, as evidenced by the shelves and shelves of books in the family room. He also loved crossword puzzles, the more challenging the better. He competed in bowling and softball leagues until he was in his fifties.
As a young man, Tootie served in the U.S. Army as a cryptoanalysis technician. After his military service he went to work for Johnson and Johnson in North Brunswick. He spent 37 years with the company as a chemist in their research plant until he retired in 1987. He lived in North Brunswick for more than 50 years.
Tootie was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis Bovino, and his parents, Louis and Elva Bovino.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Bovino, Stephen Bovino and partner Patti Shoemaker, Raymond Bovino, Diane Epperly and husband John, his spiritual daughter, Kimberli Wolf and husband David Wolf, five grandchildren; Michael Bovino and wife Camilla, Jenny Bovino, Rachel Epperly and husband Cooper Reed, Joshua Epperly, Sara Stingel and husband Richard, Emily Wolf, six great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-4pm. at Bronson and Guthlien Funeral Home, 152 North Main Street in Milltown, NJ. In honor of Tootie's frog ministry, guests are asked to wear something green. Casual attire is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the animal rescue Sammy's Hope. www.sammyshope.org, PO Box 7281, North Brunswick NJ 08902, (732) 518-2313.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2019