Louis E. Golia
Hillsborough - Louis E. Golia, 76 of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away Friday August 16th, 2019 at his home.
Louis was born May 4th, 1943 in Flushing Queens New York, to Anthony and Beatrice Golia. He graduated from Pace University in 1971 with an Accounting degree. On December 2, 1978 he married the love of his life Erika Thomas at Chapel of the UN in New York City. He enjoyed the little things in life and had a passion for music, movies, golf, sports, and politics. He enjoyed the beautiful drive out to New Hope Pennsylvania and would go most weekends to Rice's Market. He was a collector of many things, loved art and sentimental quotes. He loved spending time with his children and when they couldn't be together face-time and phone calls kept them close.
Louis is survived by his wife, Erika Golia, and three children Jaclyn Robberds and husband Michael, Stephen Golia and wife Heather, and Samantha Kolenovic and husband Rayan.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23rd , at 10am in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 US Highway 206 Hillsborough NJ 08844, followed by the burial at the Neshanic Cemetery, Hillsborough NJ. Visiting for relatives and friends g will be held from 5 - 8pm on Thursday August 22nd in the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers please send a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital. .
Published in Courier News on Aug. 20, 2019