Louis E. Grizzard
Somerville - Louis E. Grizzard, age 86 died on October 24th, 2019. Louis was born and raised in Washington, North Carolina the son of Joseph Grizzard and Hilda Paul Grizzard. He moved to New Jersey in 1955 where he married Georgia Dixon. Louis worked in manufacturing plants until his retirement. Louis is an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 12 in Somerville NJ. Louis is affectionately known by fellow veterans in both Middlesex and Somerville as "The Reb".
Louis is predeceased by his wife Georgia Grizzard and his oldest son Jeffrey Dixon. Louis is survived by daughter Deborah DiLonardo and husband Michael, son Louis Grizzard Jr and wife Barbara, son Randy Grizzard, his daughter-in-law Nora Dixon, his sister Patricia Hart, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Louis will be remembered by many for his southern manner and traditions and love for family.
Visitation with family and friends will take place at the American Legion Post 12, 232 Union Ave. in Somerville at 11:00 am on Wednesday October 30th followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 pm (Noon) and concluding with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 12 in Somerville, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019