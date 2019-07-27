Services
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 442-0702
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Egry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Egry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Egry Obituary
Louis Egry

Bethlehem, PA, formerly of Edison Twp. - Louis Egry, 76, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.

Born in Perth Amboy, Louis was raised in Keasbey and he spent many years in Fords and Edison before settling in Bethlehem last year. For nearly 45 years, Louis worked for the maintenance department of Middlesex County College in Edison, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed walking, metal detecting, singing and telling jokes. Louis was a very outgoing person who easily made friends with all the people he met. On most mornings he could be found at Dunkin Donuts having coffee with his friends.

He is survived by his wife Ana Garcia of Bethlehem, PA; a sister, Evelyn Gagliano, and; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday morning from the Funeral Home followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Hopelawn.

To send flowers of to leave a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.zylkafh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now