Louis Friedlander
North Brunswick - Louis Friedlander passed away on April 3, 2020 in North Brunswick, New Jersey. He was 79.
He was born on July 24, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY, to Jack and Esther (Stein) Friedlander. He lived with Sheila in Flushing, Queens; Smithtown, Long Island; Syracuse, New York; and North Brunswick, New Jersey where they raised their family and resided for 42 years. He went to Jefferson High School and then graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in economics. He also earned a masters degree from LIU (Brooklyn College of Pharmacy). While attending Brooklyn College he met the love of his life, Sheila Rubenstein. Lou served in the United States Army Reserve. He worked as a sales manager at Bristol Myers for 27 years, before retiring in 1993. Lou loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling, playing poker and golf with his buddies, and doing crossword puzzles. He also cheered on his favorite sports teams, especially the New York Yankees. A kind, caring, generous man, Lou was known for his affability and was loved by all who had the great fortune of knowing him.
Lou is predeceased by his parents, Jack and Esther (Stein) Friedlander and his brother, Bernie Landers. Lou is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sheila (Rubenstein), his sons and daughters-in-law Mark, Gary and Nancy (Polk), Kevin and Erin (Boylan), and five grandchildren Drew, Emma, Melony, Paige and Colin; his sister Rose Olitsky.
Arrangements are by the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020