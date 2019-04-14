|
Louis G. Mangieri
Carteret - Louis "Louie" G. Mangieri, of Carteret, NJ returned peacefully to his heavenly home on April 5, 2019 in Rockledge, Florida at the age of 90. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Louie was born on May 9, 1928, in Jersey City, NJ. He served two tours in the Korean War and was a proud veteran. He married Dorothy Shanahan in 1958 and the couple moved to Carteret to raise a family. He was an active member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church and passionately involved in local politics.
Louie is survived by his son Lou Mangieri/Lori (Rockledge, FL), his grandchildren Gianna Marie, Angelena Giavanna and Ginetta Marcella; sisters Rae Berry, Anna Beahn, and Marie Ingenito. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mangieri; daughter Lisa Mangieri; his brothers Joseph, George, Anthony, Nicholas; and his sisters Antoinette Easterling, Madeline Williams, Elizabeth Cochilla, Viola Sporczyk. A service will be planned for this summer in NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019