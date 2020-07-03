Louis Gallichio
New Brunswick - Louis Gallichio, age 87 of New Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Peter's University Medical Center in New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong city resident. Louis was a laborer with Union Local 156 for many years. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War Conflict and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in New Brunswick and then in Hopelawn.
He is predeceased by his parents Donato and Rose, his brother Peter, and his sisters Antoinette Mercurio, Concetta Blank, Ann Ryan, Lucy Diehl and Angelina Nagy.
Surviving are his sister Elizabeth Daly of South River and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave., South River, will be Monday from 9:00am to 10:30am. A burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis' name to The Church of Jesus Christ 393 South Florida Grove Road Hopelawn, NJ 08861.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible.
