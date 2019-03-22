|
|
Louis H. Rask
Edison - Louis H. Rask, age 94, of Edison, New Jersey, passed peacefully at home on March 21, 2019.
Lou was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Anna Rask, and his brothers Erv and Ray.
He proudly served as a combat World War II Veteran from 1943-1946 in the United States Navy on a destroyer escort in the South Pacific.
In 1986, Lou retired from the Middlesex Water Company as a fleet mechanic, where he worked for 33 years.
Lou is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Arline Miljes Rask. He is also survived by his loving and supportive "Staten Island Crew", Rask nieces and nephews, and his special friend, Jim Hamilton, as well as caregivers, Charlie and Patrick.
Visitation is Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2-8pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 7pm at the funeral home. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's name may be made to:
Guiding Eyes for the Blind
611 Granite Springs Road
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Elijah's Promise
211 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019