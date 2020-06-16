Louis I. Correa



Perth Amboy - Louis I. Correa, 71 of Perth Amboy passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday June 13, 2020 with his family by his side.



Louis was born in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, he has been a resident of Perth Amboy for the last 65 years. Louis was an avid fan of the NY Yankees as well as the NY Giants. He loved spending time with his family and friends and listening to his Salsa music.



Louis is preceded in death by his beloved parents Miguel Correa and Luisa Correa (nee Rivera). His loving brothers Angel and Ivan Correa.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years Oneida (nee Torres ); beloved father of Maria Correa and her husband Angel, Gerard Correa and his wife Carolina; loving brother of Miguel Correa and his wife Evelyn; sister in-law Carmen Correa; adored grandfather of Alexis, Luis, Aaron, Gianna, Ava, Anjelise, Elijah, Emilee and a great-grandson Nicholas; cherish uncle of many nieces and nephews who adored him dearly.



We will begin to leave on Friday, June 19, 2020 a 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Hungary. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge. Visiting is on Thursday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm.









