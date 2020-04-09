|
Louis J. Catapane
Louis J. Catapane, also known as "Uncle Lou" to his family, passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 69 on Tuesday, April 7th. Louis was born on July 1, 1950 and was a life long resident of Perth Amboy. He retired from the Perth Amboy Board of Education as head custodian at the Shull School for over 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on the waterfront and ocean. Lou loved bowling and was a member of many leagues in the area.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Makoviecki) Catapane and his wife Brenda (Taylor) Catapane, who recently passed away on March 9, 2020.
He is survived by his siblings, Martin, Ruth(Catapane) Haiduk, and Elaine. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Felix Ramirez, Adriana and Lucas; Lisa and Kevin Hayes and Matthew.
Louis was a kind and loving person who will be missed by family and friends.
Cremation is private, under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020