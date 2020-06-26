Louis J. Kuhn
Edison - Louis J. Kuhn passed on June 1, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ at the age of 86, after a brief illness.
Born to Stephen and Julia Kuhn on September 1, 1933, he was raised in Fords, NJ with his brother, Steven. His education began in School #14 and continued through Woodbridge High School where he enjoyed a stellar career in athletics as quarterback of the football team and as a guard on the basketball team. He graduated in 1952.
He enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served on active duty from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean conflict. He then attended St. Joseph College in Indiana where he earned a BA in Education to prepare for a career in teaching.
He spent his entire career in education in the Woodbridge Township School district. He taught Social Studies at Woodbridge High School and was one of the original staff members at JFK Memorial High School when it opened in 1964. He went on to earn his MA degree in Personnel and Guidance at Rutgers University. He became a guidance counselor at JFK in 1967 and ultimately the Director of
Guidance in which position he remained until his retirement in 2003.
He initiated and was a longtime director of the Middlesex County College Fair program held each Spring. He was one of the founding members of the Middlesex County Guidance Counselors Association. He was the recipient of many accolades in his 45 years in education. In 1995 he was named Outstanding
Counselor of Middlesex County by the New Jersey School counselor Association.
In his years of retirement, he was a dedicated and tireless volunteer worker. He served in this capacity at the Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach of Distribution (MCFOODS). He also volunteered many hours at the Woodbridge Main Public Library, and the Metuchen Public Library. Moreover, he was an active member of the American Legion Post 471 in Iselin, NJ for over 35 years.
He was predeceased by his parents Julia and Stephen and his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Estella Kun. He is survived by nieces, Estella King and spouse, George, Julia Reaves and spouse, Prewitt, Lisa Garcia and spouse, Ruben, and a nephew, Steven John Kun, Jr. His loving family also extends
to four great-nieces and two great-nephews and their children all who will miss his memorable visits to Texas complete with quality family time, plenty of sightseeing, and in the early years, whipping up his notorious potato pancakes.
Lou was a faithful and loyal friend to many, particularly Ed Laubach, Herb Hollowell, Ted Kujawski, Al Urban, and John Hoagland. He was a tireless worker on a variety of projects with his friends whether it was painting, building, repairing, cutting firewood, or whatever.
He was an active parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Francis of Assisi in Metuchen where he was a faithful usher at the 5 pm mass on Saturdays.
Lou's wishes were to be laid to rest with his brother at the National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lou's name to a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be sent to John Hoagland, C/O Costello-Runyon Funeral Home - 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt 27), Metuchen, NJ 08840.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.