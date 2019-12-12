Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church
Carteret, NJ
Louis J. Sitar

Louis J. Sitar

Formerly of Carteret - Louis J. Sitar 68, of Kendall Park, died on December 11, 2019 at the University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. He was born in Elizabeth and raised in Carteret and lived in Kendall Park. He was the Proprietor and Operator of Sitar Service Inc. in Carteret until his retirement this year. He was a parishioner of St. John the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Clark. Louis was a Silver Life Card Member and the Past President of the Honorary PBA Local 47 in Carteret and he was also a member of the Middlesex County 200 Club. He was a part of the NJ Dealer Advisory Committee for Mobil Oil Inc. He was an active member of the Woodbridge Lion's Club. Louie was an avid fisherman.

He is predeceased by his parents, Olga and Louis John Sitar. Louie is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen "Kelly" Sitar; his daughter, Nicole Jones and her husband, Michael; his son, Christopher Sitar and his wife, Rachel; his grandchildren, Taylor an Morgan Jones, and Ethan Sitar; and his loving sister, Janet Sitar-Moyer and her husband, John and his brother in law, Robert Kelly.

The Funeral will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, starting at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at Hazel Wood Cemetery in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 3 PM to 7 PM. The Carteret Honorary PBA Local 47 will have their service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
