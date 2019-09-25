|
Louis Joseph Kwiatek
South Amboy - Louis Joseph Kwiatek 78, of South Amboy entered into eternal rest after a long battle with Cancer on Monday, September 23, 2019. Friends are invited to a memorial remembrance service at the Kurzawa Funeral Home 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. A prayer service will be held with Fr. Stanley Gromadzki from Sacred Heart Church at 6:30pm. Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to go to the research of Prostate Cancer in memory of Louis J. Kwiatek.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019