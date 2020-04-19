Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Kraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Kraft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Kraft Obituary
Louis Kraft

Louis Kraft, 82, entered eternal life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.

Born in Cser, Hungary, he was predeceased in death by his parents Steven and Rozalia (Bella) Kraft. He came to the United States in 1956, and found a rich cultural community within NJ and continued to reside in Somerset, NJ.

He was employed by Johnson & Johnson - Personal Products in Milltown, NJ, held various positions and retired in 1993. He was a recipient of various President's Club Awards which celebrated his long tenure, commitments and achievements within the company.

He was a parishioner of St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church in New Brunswick, NJ, and a member of the choir. In addition, he was a member of the Hungarian American Athletic Club in New Brunswick, and was active in their fund-raising activities.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rose (Sakovits) Kraft, his son Louis Steven Kraft and wife Linda L of Knoxville, TN, and his daughter Linda M Golubieski and her husband John of Monmouth Junction, NJ. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Andrew Kraft, Stephanie Kraft and Jonathan Kraft of Knoxville, TN, and Christopher Golubieski and his wife Jessica of North Brunswick, NJ and Joseph Golubieski of Monmouth Junction, NJ. He is also survived by two brothers, Steven and Charles Kraft of Hungary.

Louis was highly devoted and a patriarch to his family. He was an avid gardener and greatly enjoyed the outdoors.

Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made St Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church 215 Somerset Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -