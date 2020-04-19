|
Louis Kraft
Louis Kraft, 82, entered eternal life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.
Born in Cser, Hungary, he was predeceased in death by his parents Steven and Rozalia (Bella) Kraft. He came to the United States in 1956, and found a rich cultural community within NJ and continued to reside in Somerset, NJ.
He was employed by Johnson & Johnson - Personal Products in Milltown, NJ, held various positions and retired in 1993. He was a recipient of various President's Club Awards which celebrated his long tenure, commitments and achievements within the company.
He was a parishioner of St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church in New Brunswick, NJ, and a member of the choir. In addition, he was a member of the Hungarian American Athletic Club in New Brunswick, and was active in their fund-raising activities.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rose (Sakovits) Kraft, his son Louis Steven Kraft and wife Linda L of Knoxville, TN, and his daughter Linda M Golubieski and her husband John of Monmouth Junction, NJ. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Andrew Kraft, Stephanie Kraft and Jonathan Kraft of Knoxville, TN, and Christopher Golubieski and his wife Jessica of North Brunswick, NJ and Joseph Golubieski of Monmouth Junction, NJ. He is also survived by two brothers, Steven and Charles Kraft of Hungary.
Louis was highly devoted and a patriarch to his family. He was an avid gardener and greatly enjoyed the outdoors.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made St Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church 215 Somerset Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020