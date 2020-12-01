Louis "Tony" McQueen



Louis "Tony" McQueen, 55, passed away on November 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rahway, he lived in Hillside. Louis, who was known to his friends and family as "Tony", was a longshoreman for APM Terminals Port Elizabeth. He was a member of local union #1233.



"Tony" is survived by his son, Anthony McQueen; daughter, Allana McQueen; brother, Tyrone McQueen; sister, Nicolle McQueen; parents, Louis and Joyce McQueen and his grandmother, Lillian Wilder.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday morning from 10 am to 12 noon at the Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Funeral services and cremation will be private.



Arrangements were by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.









