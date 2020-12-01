1/
Louis "Tony" McQueen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis "Tony" McQueen

Louis "Tony" McQueen, 55, passed away on November 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rahway, he lived in Hillside. Louis, who was known to his friends and family as "Tony", was a longshoreman for APM Terminals Port Elizabeth. He was a member of local union #1233.

"Tony" is survived by his son, Anthony McQueen; daughter, Allana McQueen; brother, Tyrone McQueen; sister, Nicolle McQueen; parents, Louis and Joyce McQueen and his grandmother, Lillian Wilder.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday morning from 10 am to 12 noon at the Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Funeral services and cremation will be private.

Arrangements were by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved