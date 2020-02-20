|
|
Louis Mihopulos
East Brunswick - Louis Mihopulos died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. He was 98.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Paul and Katherine (Condos) Mihopulos, he lived in New Brunswick before moving to East Brunswick 60 years ago. He worked in the maintenance department of University Medical Center of Princeton for 15 years before retiring in 1986.
Mr. Mihopulos was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. He was a member of the church's Ahepa and served as its president in 1960. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served as a machinist's mate, first class during World War II.
His wife Angeline (Koutsougianis) Mihopulos died in 2006. He was also predeceased by his sister Irene Nowak; and two brothers John and George Mihopulos. Surviving are his son James L. Mihopulos of East Brunswick; four nieces and four nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:30 AM Tuesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM service at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020