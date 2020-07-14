1/1
Louis N. "Skip" Johnson
Louis N. "Skip" Johnson

Lewes - Louis N. "Skip" Johnson, age 71 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diane Johnson of Lewes, DE; his grandchildren: Hailey, Nikki, Tori, Charlotte, Kylie and Cody; his nephew, Ron Dominiecki (Lisa), his great-niece, Allison Frederic, and his nephew. David Dominiecki (Cindy). his great-nephews (Michael, Brian). A celebration of life to be held at the Reformed Church of Spotswood in New Jersey at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 27. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook for Skip.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
