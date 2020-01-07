Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Rt. 202 South
Branchburg, NJ
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:30 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Rt. 202 South
Branchburg, NJ
Louis Oliver "Lou" Decker Obituary
Louis "Lou" Oliver Decker

Branchburg - Louis "Lou" Oliver Decker, 82, of Branchburg, NJ passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-5pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.

A prayer service will begin at 4:30pm at the funeral home.

Committal is private.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
