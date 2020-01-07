|
|
Louis "Lou" Oliver Decker
Branchburg - Louis "Lou" Oliver Decker, 82, of Branchburg, NJ passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-5pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.
A prayer service will begin at 4:30pm at the funeral home.
Committal is private.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020