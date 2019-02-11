|
|
Louis P. Carlucci, Jr.
North Plainfield - Louis P. Carlucci, Jr., 94, of North Plainfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on January 12, 1925, he was the youngest of nine children. He served in WWII, 8th Armored Division, in the Battle of the Bulge, and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was employed by New Jersey Bell for 42 years, as a Cable Splicer.
Mr. Carlucci is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Nancy Fody Carlucci. His children include Louis III and wife Marybeth, Thomas and wife Madeline, Paul and wife Cindi, daughters Nancy Randazzo and husband Michael, Priscilla Cecchini and Jennifer Centamore and husband Robert. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Lisa. Louis was the proud grandparent of sixteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Arrangements are through Higgins Home for Funerals, in Watchung, NJ. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 4 to 9 pm at the funeral home, followed by a Wednesday, 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church in North Plainfield. Interment to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield.
Memorial Contributions may be made to : https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published in Courier News on Feb. 11, 2019