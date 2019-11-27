Services
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
More Obituaries for Louis Palazzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Palazzo


1927 - 2019
Louis Palazzo Obituary
Louis Palazzo

Raritan - Louis Palazzo, 92, died on November 26, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 29, 1927 to his parents, Zgarrzio Palazzo and Filippa Leoverde. Louie was a Machine Operator for Johns Manville in Manville and a Taxi Driver for SkyView Taxi in Somerville. He enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City and the Horse Track with his family. Louie was full of life and was kind, caring, generous, and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Louie is survived by his loving sons, Louis Palazzo and wife, Darlene of Three Bridges NJ and Joseph Palazzo of Raritan NJ; two wonderful grandchildren, Darla Foreman of Pittstown NJ and Michael Palazzo of Manville NJ; three amazing great-grandchildren, Sam, Maya, and Jack; several remarkable nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and three dear sisters-in-law, Rose Gulick of Bridgewater NJ, Ruth Gulick of Easton PA, and Helen Krause of Raritan NJ. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Palazzo; his parents; and several brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876, (908-725-4100). Burial is private.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
