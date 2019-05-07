|
|
Louis Putnoky
Carteret - Louis Putnoky, 95, of Carteret, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Vestaburg, PA and lived in Carteret for most of his life. He retired from U.S. Metal Refining Co. in Carteret, as an Evening Supervisor. Louis was a Coast Guard Veteran of World War II, who participated in four Invasions.
He is predeceased by his wife, Olga (Yuhasz) Putnoky. Louis is survived by his son, Bruce Putnoky and his wife, Susan; his daughter, Diane Kaskiw; his granddaughter, Vanessa Panico and her husband, Stephen; his two great grandchildren, Dillon and Emilia; his grandson, Thomas Louis Putnoky; his sister, Grace Radnovich and his care givers, Trudy and Sabina and the Haven Hospice.
The Funeral will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 10:00 AM at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours are on Tuesday, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 7, 2019