1/1
Louis R. Possemato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis R. Possemato

Hillsborough - Louis R. Possemato, 91, passed away on Sunday, August 16th, 2020.

He is predeceased by his parents, Fiore and Rose Possemato, his brothers, John and Anthony Possemato and his sisters, Rose Copertino and Angelina Possemato. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann Marie Possemato, his daughters, Donna Fanelli and her husband (Don) and Christine Possemato, his son, Mario Possemato and his sister, Maureen Gray and her husband (William). He is also survived by his granddaughter, Lauren Teague and her husband (Collin), his Grandson, Don Fanelli and his wife (Laura), his Great Grandchildren, Sophia , Alexandra and Joanie , as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services for Louis will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louis's Memory can be made to the Somerset Children's Center, 377 Union Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807.

For the full obituary on his life, please visit, www.hillsboroughfuenralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillsborough Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved