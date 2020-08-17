Louis R. Possemato
Hillsborough - Louis R. Possemato, 91, passed away on Sunday, August 16th, 2020.
He is predeceased by his parents, Fiore and Rose Possemato, his brothers, John and Anthony Possemato and his sisters, Rose Copertino and Angelina Possemato. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann Marie Possemato, his daughters, Donna Fanelli and her husband (Don) and Christine Possemato, his son, Mario Possemato and his sister, Maureen Gray and her husband (William). He is also survived by his granddaughter, Lauren Teague and her husband (Collin), his Grandson, Don Fanelli and his wife (Laura), his Great Grandchildren, Sophia , Alexandra and Joanie , as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services for Louis will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louis's Memory can be made to the Somerset Children's Center, 377 Union Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
For the full obituary on his life, please visit, www.hillsboroughfuenralhome.com