Louis Siano
Monroe Twp. - Louis Salvatore Siano died on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Parker at Monroe, Monroe Twp. He was 93 years old. Louis was born and raised in the Jamaica section of Queens, NY. He later lived in the Bayside section of Queens before moving to Hillsdale, NY where he lived for many years. He has resided in Cranbury Crossing, Monroe Twp. since 2007. He began his career as a hair stylist working for The Doll House in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens, NY prior to becoming a salesman for a plastic extruding company. He then started his own plastic distribution company, The Plastic Connection, based out of Hillsdale, NY and later, Monroe Twp. He enjoyed boating, skiing, photography, woodworking, and reading.
He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Robin in 2007, two brothers, George, and Salvatore, and his parents, Luciano, and Margaret.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Ruth Fixelle of Cranbury Crossing, Monroe Twp., one nephew, Lucian Siano of Middletown, three step-children, Susan Murphy and her husband Timothy of Coconut Creek, FL, Bonnie Egger and her husband Marcus of Bayside, Queens, NY, and Sherry Astor and her husband John of Cowan Heights, CA, two grandchildren, Jaime Steinberger and her husband Eric, and Maxwell Murphy and his wife Alda, and four great-grandchildren, Emma, Leo, and Benjamin Steinberger, and Logan Murphy.
Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019