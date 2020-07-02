Louis T. Seminski
Sayreville - Louis T. Seminski, 65, of Sayreville died peacefully on July 1, 2020 with his loving family by his side after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Perth Amboy, he was a union laborer with the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 72, like his father, before retiring in 1995, when he took over his family business Sciortino's Pizza in Perth Amboy which he re-opened in South Amboy as Sciortino's Harborlights in 2004, and ran until recently with his children. He enjoyed daily swimming and playing basketball at the Club in Woodbridge, and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, and the NY football Giants. Other than his extraordinary love, pride and admiration of his family, he also loved his horseracing.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Margaret (Sciortino) Seminski, and father, William Seminski. He is survived by one sister, Mary Frances Seminski, five children: two sons, William Dubois Seminski, and Louis Seminski, Jr., three daughters, Sheri Seminski Marcelo, Sandra Zeleniak and Sarah Seminski, three son in laws, Raymond Francis Marcelo, Sean Zeleniak, Brett Badolato, his ex-wife Mary Monica Nolan Pierce, and four grandchildren: Zoe "Peppers" Zeleniak, Isabella Seminski, Gavin Zeleniak, and Kyra Zeleniak. He was a friend to all and will forever be missed.
Funeral services will begin at 9:15am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Parish Most Holy Rosary Church in Hopelawn. Interment will follow at the church cemetery; Oregon Avenue in Fords.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com