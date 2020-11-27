1/
Louis Zarinsky
Louis Zarinsky

Perth Amboy - Louis Zarinsky, 66 of Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Louis was a life resident of Perth Amboy. He worked for Liccardi in Greenbrook, he later retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents Louis Zarinsky and Mary (nee) Lauffenburger.

He is survived by his brother Michael Zarinsky; sister Mary Lou Delahant and her husband Edward of Keller Texas, nieces Mary Alice, Robin, Sophia, his best friend Patrick Glennon and Marilyn of Cliffwood Beach.

Services are entrusted to Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy NJ 08861.

Visiting is on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1-5pm.

Burial will be private




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
