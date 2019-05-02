|
|
Louis Zubowicz
Laurence Harbor - Louis Zubowicz, 83, of Laurence Harbor died on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital New Brunswick. Born in Passaic, NJ, he moved to Laurence Harbor in 1962. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked at the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in Edison, NJ, where he was known for his incredible work ethic of 40 years with perfect attendance. He continued to work at the Old Bridge Senior Center until he was 82. A devoted family man, he enjoyed sports, and was a coach for the Laurence Harbor Little League during the 1970's, and also helped design and build the Old Bridge Music Center with his son in 2007.
The son of the late Louis Zubowicz Sr. and Margaret Horvath Zubowicz, he was predeceased by his late wife Beverly Zubowicz in 2016. He is survived by his son Gregg Zubowicz of Sayreville, his sister Marge Muhaw of Ringtown, PA, Brother and Sister-in-law Mike and Kathleen Shaw of Keyport, and niece Meghan Shaw of Keyport.
Family will honor his life with a Graveside funeral service at 1pm on Friday May 3, 2019 at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hazlet. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 2, 2019