|
|
Louise Ann "Comune" Broccoletti
Louise Ann "Comune" Broccoletti, 96, died Saturday December 21, 2019 at JFK Hartwick Nursing Home in Plainfield. Louise was born and raised in Plainfield, lived in North Plainfield 40 years and Warren for 12 years before moving to Plainfield Cedarbrook Park Apartments in 2000.
She worked in the nursing field as a private nurse. Louise loved being around her family and friends and was a member of the Plainfield Senior Citizens.
Her husband the late Tarquino "Tucky" Broccoletti died in 2001. Surviving are two sons, Louis and wife Jill of Naples, Florida, Thomas and wife Elizabeth Broccoletti of Sparta and a daughter Diane and husband Bill Leonard of Wilmington, Delaware. Also surviving is a sister Florence Commune of Dover, Delaware, four grandchildren Thomas, Anthony, Nicholas and Lauren and three great-grandchildren Anne, Liam and Louis.
Services will be Friday 10:30 AM at Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield. Burial will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield. Visiting hours are Thursday 5:00 to 9:00 PM. www.scarpalasrosaasfh.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019